MANILA—An infectious diseases expert called on government to hold off entering COVID-19 Alert Level 0 until after the May 2022 elections, amid the threat of a new and highly infectious coronavirus variant.

Dr. Rontgene Solante told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Saturday that the new deltacron variant recently identified in the United States and Europe could cause infections to surge in the Philippines once more.

"We have to be careful in saying na OK na tayo, ano? Because, again, a possible new variant of concern in the form of a recombination of the delta and the omicron," Solante said.

But Solante added that initial data showed those infected had mild symptoms, which he attributed to vaccination.

He also warned that political rallies and other activities related to the 2022 elections in May could be potential superspreaders.

"There's still community transmission, the waning immunity (from vaccines) factor, all of these are all factors na there could be a possible surge and spike in cases, especially during this time of the political climate natin," Solante said.

The doctor called on government to provide additional protection to populations vulnerable to COVID-19 by increasing vaccinations and the giving away of vaccine boosters.