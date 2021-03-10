Expert says COVID-19 cases in PH may surge if UK variant becomes dominant strain
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 10 2021 10:13 PM
The World Tonight, ANC, COVID-19 variants, COVID-19, coronavirus, PH COVID-19 cases, PH coronavirus cases
- /video/business/03/10/21/ph-shares-join-asia-rally-after-nasdaqs-best-day-since-november
- /video/news/03/10/21/pnp-to-help-implement-health-protocols-in-public-places
- /video/news/03/10/21/pnp-chief-claims-shootout-not-ambush-in-death-of-calbayog-mayor
- /video/news/03/10/21/un-rights-body-slams-bloody-sunday-killings-in-calabarzon
- /overseas/03/10/21/japans-airlines-partly-suspend-bookings-on-flights-from-abroad