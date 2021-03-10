Home  >  Spotlight

Expert says COVID-19 cases in PH may surge if UK variant becomes dominant strain

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 10 2021 10:13 PM

An expert warned COVID-19 cases in the Philippines may increase nine-fold if the country fails to curb the spread of the new variants. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 10, 2021
