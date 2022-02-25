Home  >  Spotlight

Facebook 'main hub of fake news' in PH, fact-checkers say

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 26 2022 03:12 AM

The atrocities of the Marcos regime are said to have been practically erased by disinformation. Philippine fact-checkers identify Facebook as the main hub of disinformation in the country. RG Cruz tells us more. - ANC, The World Tonight, February 25, 2022
