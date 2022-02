Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines called on Filipinos to keep focusing on the truth, even as disinformation about the 1986 EDSA Revolution spreads

CBCP committee on public affairs executive secretary Fr. Jerome Secillano told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo on Saturday that there was no debating the bloodless revolution's basic facts and how it benefitted Filipinos.

"Galing tayo noon sa diktadurya, and under that regime nawala ’yung mga karapatan natin. Hindi tayo malaya, at noong EDSA Revolution naging malaya mga Pilipino," Secillano said. "Democratic processes naibalik. At nakita din natin dito na under the dictatorship, ang daming navi-violate na human rights. Well-documented naman ’yun.

"Pagkatapos maibalik ito sa pamamagitan ng EDSA Revolution, nakita natin na ’yung mga tao ay protected. Nagkaroon tayo ng bagong Konstitusyon. Sabi ng mga eksperto, ’yung Konstitusyon na ito ay talagang tumutok sa social justice."

In a pastoral letter issued Friday, the CBCP warned of what it called "radical distortions" in the history of the martial law regime under the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos and the EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted him from power.

"We are alarmed by this distortion of the truth of history and the attempt to delete or destroy our collective memory through the seeding of lies and false narratives," the CBCP said.