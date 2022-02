Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A pediatric infectious diseases expert on Wednesday answered several questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination, including about the availability of virus jabs in the market and the importance of an emergency use authorization.

Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, a pediatrician and a member of the Department of Health's technical advisory group, said all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, and some jabs are being developed now to target specific variants.

Teens turning 18 who have completed their vaccination are also eligible for boosters, she said.

"For the 12 to 17 age group, two doses lamang. Pero alam niyo, ang puwedeng mangyari sa sitwasyon na ito is mag-birthday siya. Pag nag-birthday na siya ng 18, qualified na ba siya mag-booster? Ang sagot is yes," the expert explained.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 62.65 million people while 61.9 million others have received an initial dose and 9.8 million booster shots have been administered as of Monday, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The public is urged to get their booster shots as 23 million out of 33.5 million individuals eligible for the jab have yet to receive it, according to acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles.