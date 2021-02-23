Home  >  Spotlight

Who will be given Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine?

Posted at Feb 23 2021 10:15 PM

Philippine authorities are discussing who can be prioritized for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine after regulators advised against giving it to health workers treating coronavirus patients. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 23, 2021
