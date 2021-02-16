Home  >  Spotlight

Read the Constitution, Lacson tells Duterte

Posted at Feb 16 2021 11:29 PM

Read the Constitution. That's the advice given by Philippine Senator Panfilo Lacson to President Rodrigo Duterte after the chief executive questioned the role of senators in international agreements entered into by the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 16, 2021
