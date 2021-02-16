Read the Constitution, Lacson tells Duterte
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 16 2021 11:29 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, Panfilo Lacson, Visiting Forces Agreement, VFA, US, Philippines
- /video/news/02/16/21/ph-signs-indemnification-agreement-with-covax-facility
- /business/02/16/21/philippines-last-among-countries-in-economic-recovery-trade-chief-says
- /video/news/02/16/21/lumad-teachers-reject-rescue-operation-claim-of-police
- /video/news/02/16/21/supreme-court-junks-marcos-election-protest-vs-robredo
- /overseas/02/16/21/mexico-eyes-biometric-phone-registry-sparking-privacy-fears