MAYNILA - Kailangan na baguhin ang diplomatic relations ng Pilipinas at Beijng, ayon sa isang dating senior official, matapos makaranas ng pangha-harass ng China ang isang barko ng Pilipinas ulit sa West Philippine Sea.

Noong isang linggo, tinutukan ng military-grade laser ng China Coast Guard ang barko ng Philippine Coast Guard sa Ayungin Shoal sa South China Sea.

Ayon kay Dr. Clarita Carlos, dating National Security Adviser ng Marcos Jr administration, marami nang diplomatic protest ang inihain ng Pilipinas laban sa China dahil sa pangaapi nito, subalit hindi natitinag ang mga Chinese.

Nagkaroon na umano ng critical engagement ang Pilipinas sa China pero tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pangha-harrass ng mga Chinese sa mga Pilipino sa naturang dagat.

Ani Carlos, pwedeng ibaba ang lebel ng diplomatic relations ng dalawang bansa sa pangunguna ng Pilipinas.

Aniya, pwede ipabalik ang ambassador ng Pilipinas mula sa China katulad ng ginawa ng Manila laban sa Malaysia ukol sa Sabah issue.

Ayon sa Armed Forces of the Philippines,“offensive” at “unsafe” ang bagong harassment na ginawa ng China. - SRO, TeleRadyo, Peb. 13, 2023