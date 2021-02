THROWBACK: Ifugao's lipog or rice wine maker

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Local Legends" introduces Win-di Paliha, a local lipog or rice wine maker in Batad, Banaue.

Paliha shares how he first became interested in rice wine through his father.

Meanwhile, Batad elder Ramon Binalit explains what lipog is and its history.

Paliha also mentions ramenad or yeast, which is an important lipog ingredient.

Paliha and Binalit then talk about the seemingly dying tradition of making rice wine in Batad, and its importance to some people in the area as a source of income.