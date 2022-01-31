Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—An exiled Filipino playwright who wrote a play on the life of American actress Dovie Beams, the mistress of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, has been granted refugee status by the United Kingdom.

Rogelio “Ojie” Braga was a Palanca award-winning writer, an academic, cultural worker and writer of several plays for the UP Repertory Company in Manila before he moved to London in 2018 for further studies.

He has since sought asylum after receiving threats, which according to him, started during the Duterte administration.

He said his play "Ang Mga Maharlika", which dramatized the sexual relationship between Beams and Marcos, was heavily criticized by Duterte supporters in 2017.

"During that time, I received several calls through Messenger, harassment. Also members of the production received several calls, death threats and harassment. The worst was in September, same year (2017), UP Rep moved the production from one venue to another. We were targeted and received calls through my mobile phone, telling me: 'This is where you live. We know where you live. We know you go to this place on this hour and we will do this and do that.' Eventually, the production was stopped," he told ANC.

Balaclava-wearing men also visited his house several times, he said.

In the interview, Braga described as "gaslighting" claims that he had used the threats so he could get a better life in the UK.

— Rundown, ANC, January 31, 2022