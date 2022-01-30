Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have been designated as "media security vanguards," offering protection to journalists who face threats especially during the election period, an official said Sunday.

Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) Executive Director Joel Egco said there is a need to have "point persons" handling threats against journalists as they expect cases of media violence to go up during the election season.

"We added an extra mantle of protection by designating the media security vanguards composed of 133 PIOs (public information officers)," Egco told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Aside from the PIOs, all chiefs of police have also been assigned as media security vanguards, Egco said.

"So kapag may threat ang media, dapat ngayon, kahit anong station ng police pinakamalapit sa'yo, i-report mo agad because they know what to do," he said.

(So if there's a threat to the media, whatever police station is near you, report it immediately because they know what to do.)

Egco said media workers can seek help even if the threats are not related to the upcoming elections.

"Whatever the motive, mapa-election or personal. Ayaw natin may mapapatay (We don't anyone getting killed)," he said.

The police may carry out a warrantless arrest against those proven to have threatened journalists, Egco said, reiterating a statement made by the PNP on Saturday.

Egco also assured that his task force would not tolerate local government officials or law enforcers who threaten journalists.

The PTFoMS is also scheduled to meet with the Commission on Elections on Feb. 2, to talk about the possible exemption of journalists from the election gun ban.

The Philippines is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and most of their killers go unpunished.

The most notable incident is the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, considered the worst case of election-related violence in Philippine history and single deadliest incident for journalists in the world.

The massacre left 57 people, mostly media practitioners, dead, with their bodies mutilated and dumped hurriedly in a mass grave.