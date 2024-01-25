Slow-motion video shows raindrops hitting insects

Watch more on iWantTFC

Super slow-motion video seeks to help answer the question of just what happens when a raindrop lands on an insect.

In a study by researchers in Florida, the water strider, known for its unique way of moving on water, was filmed in slow motion while water droplets landed on it, in much the same way it would be bombarded during rainfall.

The researchers revealed specific features that help these insects survive heavy rainfall, such as their passive behaviour and the ability to resurface through swimming, in addition to their water repellent, super-hydrophobic nature.

"When striders are pushed into the water, we observe the formation of an air bubble around the body of the insect, which is attributed to the water repellent nature of its exoskeleton. This air bubble prevents drowning. The water striders are also lightweight. The light weight of water striders allows for their passive transport along craters and jets," said Daren Watson, an Assistant Professor at Florida Polytechnic University, and the lead author of the paper "Water striders are impervious to raindrop collision forces and submerged by collapsing craters", published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The also found that during droplet impact, water striders and plastics of similar size appear almost identical. This could provide insights into how other floating debris - such as microplastics - might be transported beneath the water's surface during intense rainfall.

"Impact events onto floating microplastics comprised of multiple drops like we would experience during rainfall, which are also more probable at higher rainfall intensities, are more likely to render microplastics submerged, thus increasing their exposure beneath our water bodies. We intend to build on our results to further explore the transport of microplastics found atop water bodies," Watson told Reuters.

