11-year old can hear for the first time thanks to breakthrough gene therapy

An 11-year-old boy can hear for the first time in his life thanks to a breakthrough gene therapy treatment that his surgeon says could have profound implications for people with hearing loss in the future.

Following the October surgery, Aissam Dam now has only “mild to moderate” hearing impairment, Dr. John Germiller of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) told Reuters on Wednesday (January 24).

Dam, who is from Morocco but lives in Barcelona Spain, travelled with his family to Philadelphia in September to undergo the life-changing experimental treatment.

“He had no hearing whatsoever prior to this his entire life,” Germiller, Director of Clinical Research in Otolaryngology at CHOP said. But now, Aissam “can hear people's voices. He can hear cars coming. He likes all sound… and it’s just new to him.”

Aissam was born with otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss, according to a press release put out by CHOP, and the new treatment involves inserting properly functioning OTOF genes into the inner ear.

Germiller hopes that the success of the clinical trial, which was sponsored by Eli Lilly subsidiary Akouos, Inc., will lead to similar breakthroughs in the future for the other, more common genetic mutations that cause hearing loss.

