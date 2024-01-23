Home  >  Spotlight

Filipino fisherfolk share experiences of Chinese coast guard harassment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 23 2024 10:46 PM

Filipino fishermen narrate what they say was the inhumane treatment they received from China's coast guard in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 23, 2024
