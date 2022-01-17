Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – How did a volcanic explosion in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday send tsunami waves to Tonga, Japan, and even as far away as the United States?

This is the #volcano eruption near #Tonga that has prompted a #Tsunami Advisory for the U.S. West Coast and #Hawaii. It occurred at 0410 UTC today, 1/15/22, and could be heard across the South Pacific and as far away as Alaska. https://t.co/veNxgO2NuY pic.twitter.com/8mfX0AouUF — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) January 15, 2022

The eruption of an underwater volcano off Tonga, which triggered a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations, is seen in an image from the NOAA GOES-West satellite taken at 05:00 GMT January 15, 2022. CIRA/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

In this interview, PHIVOLCS Director Renato Solidum talks about the science behind volcanic explosion and tidal waves, and discusses whether or not a similar event can happen in the Philippines.

--ANC, 17 January 2022