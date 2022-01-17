Home  >  Spotlight

EXPLAINER: How volcanic explosion sent tsunami waves to Tonga

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2022 12:36 PM

MANILA – How did a volcanic explosion in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday send tsunami waves to Tonga, Japan, and even as far away as the United States?

The eruption of an underwater volcano off Tonga, which triggered a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations, is seen in an image from the NOAA GOES-West satellite taken at 05:00 GMT January 15, 2022. CIRA/NOAA/Handout via Reuters
In this interview, PHIVOLCS Director Renato Solidum talks about the science behind volcanic explosion and tidal waves, and discusses whether or not a similar event can happen in the Philippines.

--ANC, 17 January 2022
