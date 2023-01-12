Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Three years after Taal Volcano's eruption in 2020, some Batangas residents who used to live on the volcano island are still waiting for the completion of a housing project where they would be relocated.

Marilou Mamerto, the spokesperson of 3 evacuation centers in the province, said the National Housing Authority (NHA) in Batangas vowed to complete the project within the first quarter of 2023.

"Sana po magawan nila ng paraan na makalipat po kami ngayong March," she told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

(I hope they can find a way for us to move out this March.)

On Jan. 12, 2020, Taal Volcano erupted and spewed ash up to 14 kilometers high with the ashfall reaching Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and parts of Southern Luzon, forcing thousands to flee their homes.

Around 142 families are still in evacuation centers and waiting for relocation.

Alfred Anciado, Talisay town's administrator, said the construction of 448 houses by the NHA had been delayed by the slow release of funds.

"Ang commitment ng NHA at ng developer ay by the end of this first quarter, March, ay itu-turn over nila ang 150 units sa bayan ng Talisay," he said.

(The commitment of NHA and the developer is that by the end of this first quarter, March, they will turn over 150 units in the town of Talisay.)