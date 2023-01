Watch more on iWantTFC

The son of the Justice Secretary walks free after he's acquitted of a charge of illegal drugs possession. The favorable verdict for Juanito Remulla III provoked criticism from some lawmakers. They compared the speedy resolution of his case to that of detained former senator Leila de Lima who's been languishing in jail since 2017. Mike Navallo has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Jan. 6, 2023