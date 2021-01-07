Home  >  Spotlight

Survey shows nearly half of all Filipinos unwilling to take COVID-19 vaccine

Posted at Jan 07 2021 09:59 PM

A new survey in the Philippines reveals the hesitancy of many Filipinos to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite this, the country's pandemic task force is working to secure for the Philippines it's own adequate supply of coronavirus vaccines. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 7, 2021
