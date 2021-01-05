THROWBACK: Why devotees endure hardships, risk injuries for Black Nazarene

Watch also in iWantTFC

"Red Alert" presents a special episode on one of the Philippines' biggest religious celebrations, the Procession of the Black Nazarene.

Jeff Canoy features the Filipino Catholics' deep devotion to the Señor of Quiapo Church in Manila, and the expected number of injuries as millions brave the heat and the congestion to participate in the annual procession.

He also introduces 20-year-old Renz Gurion, the son of a Hijos del Nazareno Central member who died of heart attack during the Traslacion in 2015.

Despite his father's painful death, Renz Gurion expresses his willingness to continue their religious practice, and pass it on later to his children.

Lastly, experts share tips on how to stay safe and out of harm during the activity.