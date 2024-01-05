Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — International law expert Antonio Gabriel La Viña on Friday explained the difference between the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) and other international tribunals such as the International Court of Justice.

La Viña was among the 4 Filipinos recently appointed as members of the PCA, which resolves international disputes.

"[PCA is] a faster route. It's a less judicially technical route, there is a better chance for your views to be articulated because one arbitrator will always be on your side. And then eventually, they find something that they can suggest. They call it an arbitral award. It's a much more faster way of deciding things," La Viña told ANC's Headstart.

La Viña is a former member of the PCA Specialized Panel of Arbitrators and Experts (Environmental Disputes) from 2016 to 2022 and currently Associate Director for Climate Policy and International Relations of the Manila Observatory.

He said he expects to participate in resolving environmental disputes lodged before the PCA.

"I am one of the world's most senior experts on climate and environmental law and lots of disputes involve that between countries so I suspect that those are the kind of cases I will be asked to participate in," he said.

Aside from La Viña, Dr. Raul Pangalangan, Prof. Sedfrey Candelaria, and Philippine Ambassador Eduardo Malaya were appointed to the PCA upon submission of their names by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

In 2016, the PCA in The Hague, Netherlands ruled in favor of the Philippines' claims in areas of the South China Sea that are part of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which have since been called the West Philippine Sea.

It also invalidated China's "nine-dash line", where it had sweeping territorial claims over the disputed waters that were also claimed by other Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei.

China has refused to recognize the ruling.