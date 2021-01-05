13 senators support Sotto's push to grant new franchise to ABS-CBN
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 05 2021 09:59 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Senate, ABS-CBN, ABS-CBN franchise, Vicente Sotto III
- /sports/01/06/21/nba-bulls-rally-from-20-point-deficit-to-stun-trail-blazers
- /life/01/06/21/miss-universe-philippines-rabiya-mateo-reflects-on-2020
- /overseas/01/06/21/china-says-it-can-produce-1-billion-doses-of-a-sinopharm-vaccine-this-2021
- /news/01/06/21/doh-recommends-travel-ban-on-6-more-countries-with-new-covid-19-variant
- /spotlight/01/06/21/facing-slow-vaccine-rollout-scientists-weigh-new-tactics