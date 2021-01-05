Home  >  Spotlight

13 senators support Sotto's push to grant new franchise to ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2021 09:59 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

More than a dozen colleagues of the Senate President supported his push to grant the shuttered media giant, ABS-CBN, a new broadcast franchise.

A deputy speaker is optimistic that a recent change of leadership in the House of Representatives will boost ABS-CBN's chances of getting its franchise approved. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 5, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   ABS-CBN   ABS-CBN franchise   Vicente Sotto III  