Group urges affected passengers to file class suit vs CAAP over air traffic system mess

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2023 11:07 PM

Airline passengers affected by the New Year’s Day disruption at Manila’s international airport are urged to sue Philippine aviation officials.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said it is ready to face any congressional inquiry on the incident. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 3, 2023
 
