WATCH: AP Bren settles 'PH era' debate, wins MLBB world title

The "End of PH" era is nowhere in sight.

AP Bren clinched the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship title, the fourth straight for any MPL Philippines team, after outclassing Onic Esports, 4-3 in the Grand Finals held at home soil.

In the post-match press conference, the team discussed its strategies behind beating Onic Esports, shutting the door on their bid on a grand slam after the Indonesian squad won 2 MPL Indonesia titles, and the MSC 2023 title this year.

They also talked about which heroes they want for the championship skin, slated for a mid-2024 release.

