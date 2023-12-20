Home > Sports WATCH: AP Bren settles 'PH era' debate, wins MLBB world title ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 20 2023 11:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The "End of PH" era is nowhere in sight. AP Bren clinched the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship title, the fourth straight for any MPL Philippines team, after outclassing Onic Esports, 4-3 in the Grand Finals held at home soil. In the post-match press conference, the team discussed its strategies behind beating Onic Esports, shutting the door on their bid on a grand slam after the Indonesian squad won 2 MPL Indonesia titles, and the MSC 2023 title this year. They also talked about which heroes they want for the championship skin, slated for a mid-2024 release. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Esports, Gaming, abssport Read More: M5 World Championship AP Bren Mobile Legends: Bang Bang