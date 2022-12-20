Home > Sports BALIKAN: Pagkapanalo ng Ateneo sa UAAP Men's Basketball ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 20 2022 10:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nabawi ng Ateneo de Manila University ang korona sa UAAP Men's Basketball championship. Dikdikan ang laban pero sa huli, nanaig ang Blue Eagles kontra defending champions na Fighting Maroons ng University of the Philippines. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeck Batallones. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Disyembre 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news UAAP basketball collegiate sports UAAP Men's Basketball Ateneo Blue Falcons UP Fighting Maroons /video/news/12/20/22/heavy-rains-bring-floods-trigger-evacuations-in-various-ph-provinces/video/news/12/20/22/remulla-says-missing-cockfight-enthusiasts-likely-dead/video/news/12/20/22/2-inmates-plan-to-press-charges-vs-zulueta-bantag/video/entertainment/12/20/22/unang-donbelle-teleserye-na-cant-buy-me-love-ipinasilip/video/news/12/20/22/2-inmate-planong-magdemanda-laban-kay-bantag