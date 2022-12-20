Home  >  Sports

BALIKAN: Pagkapanalo ng Ateneo sa UAAP Men's Basketball

Posted at Dec 20 2022 10:25 PM

Nabawi ng Ateneo de Manila University ang korona sa UAAP Men's Basketball championship. Dikdikan ang laban pero sa huli, nanaig ang Blue Eagles kontra defending champions na Fighting Maroons ng University of the Philippines. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeck Batallones. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Disyembre 2022

