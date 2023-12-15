Puma PH taps UP's Malick Diouf as ambassador

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Sports apparel brand Puma has tapped University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroon Malick Diouf as one of its brand ambassadors.

Diouf is one of the newest members of its Puma PH Hoops Squad composed of collegiate basketball stars.

Speaking on ANC's "Business Roadshow," Diouf said Puma contributed a lot to his success as an athlete.

"I think what I like is the tools that as a basketball player, we need to have a good comfortable pair of shoes, and I really appreciate the shoes they give," he said.

"The naturals and everything for sports, they’re the best. So I really like it."

Puma Philippines country manager Paolo Misa said they expect the Hoops Squad to help establish their brand's prominence in the Philippines basketball scene.

He also said Puma is adding 11 more stores in the Philippines this year, bringing their total store count in the country to 25.

He also stated that 10 more stores are slated to open next year.

--ANC, 15 December 2023