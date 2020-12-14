Home  >  Sports

TV Patrol

Thirdy Ravena gumaling na sa COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2020 09:00 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Gumaling na sa COVID-19 ang basketball star na si Thirdy Ravena. Nag-eensayo at naglalaro na ulit si Ravena ngayon para sa B-League sa Japan. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 14 Disyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Thirdy Ravena   basketball   San-en NeoPhoenix   COVID-19   coronavirus disease   TV Patrol   Dyan Castillejo  