Home > Sports Creamline makes quick work of Chery Tiggo to gain 1-0 semis lead ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2023 12:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Creamline emerged victorious against Chery Tiggo in the PVL 2023 All-Filipino Conference in Pasig City, gaining a 1-0 lead in the semifinals of the tournament Thursday. Chery Tiggo was easily dominated by their opponents as they succumbed just after a 3-set thrashing, 25-18, 27-25, 25-22. (Report from John Franklin Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: PVL volleyball Creamline Cherry Tiggo sports