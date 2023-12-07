Home  >  Sports

Creamline makes quick work of Chery Tiggo to gain 1-0 semis lead

Posted at Dec 08 2023 12:06 AM

Creamline emerged victorious against Chery Tiggo in the PVL 2023 All-Filipino Conference in Pasig City, gaining a 1-0 lead in the semifinals of the tournament Thursday.

Chery Tiggo was easily dominated by their opponents as they succumbed just after a 3-set thrashing, 25-18, 27-25, 25-22.

