Jubilant Lasallians, Green Archers celebrate UAAP championship

"Naipanalo na namin 'yung Finals. Iyong finals niyo naman ang ipanalo niyo!" These were Green Archer Kevin Quiambao's playful words as he addressed the Lasallian community after on Wednesday night (December 6), after the squad clinched its first UAAP men's basketball championship in seven years.

The season's MVP and his teammates were given a jubilant welcome at the Taft campus of De La Salla University, after the Archers outlasted the UP Fighting Maroons, 73-69, in the do-or-die game at the Araneta Coliseum.