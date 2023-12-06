WATCH: Green Archers reflect on UAAP Season 86 journey

Watch more on iWantTFC

For the first time since 2016, the De La Salle Green Archers are champions of the UAAP men's basketball tournament.

La Salle displayed its grit in outlasting the University of the Philippines, 73-69, in Game 3 of the Season 86 Finals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum to win their championship series.

It was a hard-fought win for the Green Archers who had to play catch up at the start of the fourth quarter. But UP ultimately had no answer for season MVP Kevin Quiambao, who produced 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal in the win.

In their post-game press conference, the Green Archers reflected on their journey to the Season 86 championship, with Quiambao also answering questions on whether he will return to La Salle for a third season.

