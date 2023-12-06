WATCH: Emotional Tigresses reflect on winning Season 86 crown

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses could not help but be emotional as they discussed their hard-earned triumph over National University in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball Finals.

UST ended a 17-year title drought in women's basketball with a come-from-behind 71-69 win in Game 3, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum. The Tigresses erased a double-digit deficit in the contest, with Nikki Villasin scoring the go-ahead layup with just seconds to go.

Head coach Haydee Ong gave full credit to her players, touting their fighting spirit despite falling behind by 15 points against the defending champions.

"I'm so happy for the girls. Sila ang may gawa nito. We were down 15 points, and sabi ko sa kanila, don't give up. Stick together, unti-untiin natin until the fourth quarter, and NU gave us a lot of chances para makahabol kami," said Ong.

Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the Finals MVP after averaging 15.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in the series, while Kent Pastrana scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half to sparked UST's Game 3 comeback.

For NU, it marked the end of their seven-season reign in UAAP women's basketball.