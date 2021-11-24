Home  >  Sports

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

EJ Obiena humihingi ng public apology mula sa PATAFA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2021 08:43 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Muling bumanat ang atletang si EJ Obiena sa Philippine Athletic Track and Field Association (PATAFA) na inakusahan siyang hindi umano binabayaran ang coach niya. Nanawagan ang atletang linisin ng PATAFA ang kaniyang pangalan sa pamamagitan ng public apology. Nagpa-Patrol, Karen Davila. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 24 Nobyembre 2021
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   EJ Obiena   PATAFA   sports   Philippine Athletic Track and Field Association  