Home > Sports Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says NBA should have 'shorter season' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2023 06:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr asserts that the NBA should have a shorter season. Speaking in a virtual press conference, the nine-time league champion said that players and coaches alike need extra rest, and reducing the matches to around 70 in total for a season will "be a huge boost for the NBA." Entering the NBA in-season tournament, the Warriors coach said that he's "not gonna play Steph Curry 45 minutes" just to get the NBA Cup trophy because he is concerned for the long-term health of the star and the rest of the players. (Video courtesy: NBA) RELATED STORIES: Steve Kerr on NBA in-season tourney: 'I’m not gonna play Steph Curry 45 minutes' Steve Kerr on 'self-motivated' Warriors: 'I wanna continue coaching them' Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber NBA, basketball, ANC, ANC promo Read More: NBA NBA in-season tournament basketball Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors