Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr asserts that the NBA should have a shorter season.

Speaking in a virtual press conference, the nine-time league champion said that players and coaches alike need extra rest, and reducing the matches to around 70 in total for a season will "be a huge boost for the NBA."

Entering the NBA in-season tournament, the Warriors coach said that he's "not gonna play Steph Curry 45 minutes" just to get the NBA Cup trophy because he is concerned for the long-term health of the star and the rest of the players.

