PBA bubble 'intact' despite coronavirus case: Palace

The Philippine Basketball Association sports bubble in New Clark City remains "intact" even after one of its players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Malacañang said Monday.

The player from Blackwater Elite and all his close contacts have been identified and isolated, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"The bubble is still intact po," he told reporters. "Manageable naman po ang situation... So tuloy pa rin po iyan."

(The situation is manageable so the competition will continue.)

The player's positive result came just days after the PBA tagged a referee as a suspected positive case last Wednesday. The game official has since tested negative both in an antigen test and an RT-PCR test, according to Dr. Jose Canlas, the league's medical consultant.