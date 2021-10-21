Home  >  Sports

Carlos Yulo pasok sa finals ng World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2021 08:20 PM

Pasok sa finals ng World Artistic Gymnastic Championships sa Japan ang Pinoy gymnast at Olympian na si Carlos Yulo. Matapos ang qualifying round, nangunguna na si Yulo sa floor exercise at parallel bars. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 21 Oktubre 2021

