MAYNILA – May pagkakataon na ang publiko na mag may-ari ng sports memorabilia mula kay EJ Obiena. Isinusubasta ng pole vault champion ang mga sinuot na gamit sa kanyang mga makasaysayang laban. Gagamitin ang malilikom na pondo para sa pagsasanay ng bagong henerasyon ng mga atleta. "One of the biggest things, I could do for this country is to make sure that what we have now is gonna be sustainable in the future. " Maaaring mag-bid sa items na ito at magdonate na rin sa https://ejobiena.katapultdigital.com/. – Ulat ni Dyan Castillejo, Patrol ng Pilipino