UAAP: 'Tiyaga-tiyaga lang,' Chua says on winless Tigers

Alfrancis Chua, UST's special assistant to the rector for sports, said Tuesday (October 17, 2023) that the Growling Tigers have to weather the storm in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

UST has struggled so far in the season, especially with their foreign student-athlete, Adama Faye, out due to injury.

Chua, also San Miguel Corporation's sports director, said the team is having a hard time adjusting their play style since in the pre-season, they trained with Faye in the fold.

Chua was a part of the Glowing Goldies in the late 80s, serving as their team captain in 1989 where he played with current UST head coach Pido Jarencio.

-- Story by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News