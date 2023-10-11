Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Ateneo de Manila University successfully tallied their second win in four games at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Still, head coach Tab Baldwin is asking for more from his squad.

"I thought in the first half we didn't play good defense, and it was an individual letdown. The intensity wasn't there. The third quarter wasn't much better, but the fourth quarter was. We really dug down deep and defended much more intelligently,” he said.

Kai Ballungay, who delivered 18 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, added that the Blue Eagles must still put an emphasis on finding their identity as early as possible despite the number of new names in their roster.

“Coach [Tab Baldwin] said before the season started that this year’s gonna be a year of growth, but I feel like we need to grow up fast,” he said.