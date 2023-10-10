Gilas players to get 10-day rest before PBA season

Watch more on iWantTFC

The PBA players who suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games will get to rest before the start of the new season.

This was the guarantee made by San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua, who also served as the national team's manager to the Asiad in Hangzhou, China.

"I told the players, ako na mismo kakausap sa mga mother team niyo. I want makakuha kayo ng sampung araw na bakasyon," Chua said in a press conference at the PBA Office on Monday afternoon. "Sabi ko sa kanila, let's give them a break. Lahat magpapahinga. Pati si Tim [Cone], gusto niya magpahinga."

The national team is coming off a historic campaign in the Asiad, where they bucked the odds to win the Philippines' first gold medal in basketball in 61 years.

The PBA will open its new season on November 5.