UAAP: Birthday wish granted for Adamson's Magbuhos ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2023 01:59 PM Adamson's Vince Magbuhos could only express his gratitude after his birthday wish came true on Saturday. Magbuhos, who turned 24 years old, drilled the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Soaring Falcons to a stunning 74-71 triumph over defending UAAP champion Ateneo de Manila University at the Araneta Coliseum. The Falcons fell behind by as much as 19 points but kept the Blue Eagles in check in the second half to crawl their way back, before Magbuhos banked in a three-pointer at the overtime buzzer to give Adamson their second win of UAAP Season 86. Magbuhos finished with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting along with three rebounds, three assists, and a steal on his birthday. Ced Manzano added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Adamson, who handed Ateneo its second loss in three games.