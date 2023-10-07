Blue Eagles still trying to create culture, identity: Baldwin

Watch more on iWantTFC

After a second loss in three games, it is clear for Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin that his Blue Eagles are still trying to create their own culture -- a process that "doesn't happen very quickly."

The Blue Eagles squandered a 19-point advantage against Adamson University on Saturday to lose in overtime, 74-71, on a game-winning three-pointer by Vince Magbuhos. A disappointed Baldwin discussed the loss with reporters afterward, acknowledging that they were flustered when the Soaring Falcons ramped up the physicality of the game.

"We better figure some things out," Baldwin said after the game. "You have to have a culture, and right now we're still trying to create that, embed that, and then cement that. That process doesn't happen very quickly."

Ateneo now has a 1-2 win-loss record in UAAP Season 86.