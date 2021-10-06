Home  >  Sports

THROWBACK: Manny Pacquiao, the fighter

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2021 01:58 PM | Updated as of Oct 06 2021 02:12 PM

"#NoFilter" in 2019 sat down with Sen. Manny Pacquiao following his victory in the ring. Last week, he announced his retirement from boxing, a sport that gave him massive fame and riches. Watch this throwback episode to learn more about the legendary fighter.
