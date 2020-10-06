Home  >  Sports

PH yet to settle P387-M to SEA Games 2019 service providers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2020 09:57 PM

It's been almost a year since the Philippines' controversial hosting of the Southeast Asian Games, but the event's organizing team has yet to settle nearly P400 million in debt to service providers.

Suppliers now want senators to help them get paid. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2020
