UP's Francis Lopez shines in UAAP debut

Francis Lopez made an immediate impact for the University of the Philippines in his first game, delivering five points and 13 rebounds in their 68-51 win over Adamson University on Sunday.

He also threw down a huge dunk in transition, to the delight of the UP fans who were thrilled when Lopez was cleared to play for the Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 86 after his eligibility was initially put in question.

A former standout for the Ateneo High School, Lopez says he is grateful to be allowed to play and is completely focused on the Fighting Maroons' campaign to regain the UAAP men's basketball championship.

[Video by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News]