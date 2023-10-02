'Game 1 pa lang 'to': La Salle players eye more improvement

Watch more on iWantTFC

The De La Salle Green Archers are not putting too much stock on their 87-76 triumph over Far Eastern University to open their campaign in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Instead, veterans Kevin Quiambao and Evan Nelle stressed the need to improve both as individuals and as a team, especially if they hope to bring the crown back to Taft this season.

"Game 1 pa lang 'to, mahabang season pa," Quiambao told reporters after putting up 14 points and 14 rebounds in their win over the Tamaraws.

[Video by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News]