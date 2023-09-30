Home > Sports Panda wants Bon Chan to be inducted into the Hall of Legends ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2023 07:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MPL Hall of Famer coach Brian "Panda" Lim on Saturday bared his pick for the inaugural Hall of Legends. With names flying in left and right to become this season's inductee, the RSG Philippines coach said he wants Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza to be part of the list as the architect of the Ube strategy that led Blacklist to three MPL titles. (Video by: AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Esports, Gaming Read More: Hall of Legends Bon Chan Coach Panda MPL Philippines