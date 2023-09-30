Home  >  Sports

Panda wants Bon Chan to be inducted into the Hall of Legends

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2023 07:16 PM

MPL Hall of Famer coach Brian "Panda" Lim on Saturday bared his pick for the inaugural Hall of Legends. 

With names flying in left and right to become this season's inductee, the RSG Philippines coach said he wants Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza to be part of the list as the architect of the Ube strategy that led Blacklist to three MPL titles. 

