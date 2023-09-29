Home > Sports ECHO wins 8th straight, spoils debut of new-look Blacklist ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2023 05:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Reigning MPL champions ECHO swept Blacklist International in style, spoiling the debut of three rookies in its lineup. Dominic, Rindo, and Kimpoy made their debut, while Yue and Owl returned to the main five for the first time since MSC 2023. The coaches say this was part of their plans ahead of the season but didn't materialize. Meanwhile, ECHO weighed in on the match-up, where Game 2 lasted 38 minutes. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Esports, Gaming Read More: ECHO Blacklist International MPL Philippines