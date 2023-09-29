Watch more on iWantTFC

Reigning MPL champions ECHO swept Blacklist International in style, spoiling the debut of three rookies in its lineup.

Dominic, Rindo, and Kimpoy made their debut, while Yue and Owl returned to the main five for the first time since MSC 2023. The coaches say this was part of their plans ahead of the season but didn't materialize.

Meanwhile, ECHO weighed in on the match-up, where Game 2 lasted 38 minutes.