UAAP: UP 'maximized' its offseason, says Bo Perasol

The UP Fighting Maroons have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about their campaign in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, where they are seeking to regain the championship.

According to Bo Perasol, the head of UP's Office for Athletics and Sports Development, the Fighting Maroons were able to maximize their offseason and develop their rookies. They also got a boost when one of their top recruits, Francis Lopez, was cleared to play in Season 86.

UP opens its campaign on Sunday, October 1 against the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena.

(Video from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News)