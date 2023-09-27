Home  >  Sports

UAAP: Robinson embraces championship challenge in La Salle

Posted at Sep 28 2023 03:32 AM

Topex Robinson knows his marching orders as the head coach of the De La Salle Green Archers. 

"It's all about winning championships," the coach said on Wednesday, in a press conference ahead of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament. 

La Salle missed the Final 4 in Season 85, falling to Adamson University in a playoff for the last semis spot. They are projected to be among the favorites this season, however, thanks to a strong core anchored by Kevin Quiambao, Evan Nelle, and brothers Ben and Mike Phillips. 

The Green Archers will open their campaign on Sunday, October 1 against Far Eastern University at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

(Video from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News)
