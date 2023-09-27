Watch more on iWantTFC

Topex Robinson knows his marching orders as the head coach of the De La Salle Green Archers.

"It's all about winning championships," the coach said on Wednesday, in a press conference ahead of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

La Salle missed the Final 4 in Season 85, falling to Adamson University in a playoff for the last semis spot. They are projected to be among the favorites this season, however, thanks to a strong core anchored by Kevin Quiambao, Evan Nelle, and brothers Ben and Mike Phillips.

The Green Archers will open their campaign on Sunday, October 1 against Far Eastern University at the Mall of Asia Arena.

(Video from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News)