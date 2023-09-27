Home > Sports UAAP: Robinson embraces championship challenge in La Salle ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2023 03:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Topex Robinson knows his marching orders as the head coach of the De La Salle Green Archers. "It's all about winning championships," the coach said on Wednesday, in a press conference ahead of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament. La Salle missed the Final 4 in Season 85, falling to Adamson University in a playoff for the last semis spot. They are projected to be among the favorites this season, however, thanks to a strong core anchored by Kevin Quiambao, Evan Nelle, and brothers Ben and Mike Phillips. The Green Archers will open their campaign on Sunday, October 1 against Far Eastern University at the Mall of Asia Arena. FULL STORY: UAAP: It’s championship or nothing for DLSU, says Robinson (Video from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber basketball, UAAP, UAAP Season 86, ANC, ANC promo Read More: basketball UAAP UAAP Season 86 UAAP basketball La Salle De La Salle Green Archers Topex Robinson