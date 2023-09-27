Home > Sports Pido on UAAP target: 'Makapanalo lang kami ng isa' ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2023 03:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC UST head coach Pido Jarencio shared jokes with the press ahead of the Growling Tigers' campaign in UAAP Season 86, where he will once again be in charge of his alma mater. Asked about their goal for Season 86, the veteran tactician said: "Goal? Makapanalo lang kami ng isa, goal na namin 'yun. Makadalawa, sobra na 'yun." The Growling Tigers managed just one win in UAAP Season 85. They will open their Season 86 campaign on Saturday against the University of the East. RELATED STORY: UAAP: One game at a time for Pido and UST in Season 86 (Video from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber basketball, UAAP, UAAP Season 86, ANC, ANC promo Read More: basketball UAAP UAAP Season 86 UAAP basketball UST Growling Tigers Pido Jarencio