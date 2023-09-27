Pido on UAAP target: 'Makapanalo lang kami ng isa'

Watch more on iWantTFC

UST head coach Pido Jarencio shared jokes with the press ahead of the Growling Tigers' campaign in UAAP Season 86, where he will once again be in charge of his alma mater.

Asked about their goal for Season 86, the veteran tactician said: "Goal? Makapanalo lang kami ng isa, goal na namin 'yun. Makadalawa, sobra na 'yun."

The Growling Tigers managed just one win in UAAP Season 85. They will open their Season 86 campaign on Saturday against the University of the East.

(Video from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News)

