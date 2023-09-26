Home  >  Sports

NCAA: San Beda coach commends 'improved' Cortez

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2023 01:09 AM

Despite dealing with the departure of some of their top stars, San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta believes the team is in good hands, citing the performance of Jacob Cortez, son of "Cool Cat" Mike Cortez.

In San Beda's opening game in the NCAA Season 99 Men's Basketball, Cortez tallied 16 points and 5 assists to win against Arellano University. Escueta, however, emphasized they can't be complacent.

