NCAA: San Beda coach commends 'improved' Cortez

Despite dealing with the departure of some of their top stars, San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta believes the team is in good hands, citing the performance of Jacob Cortez, son of "Cool Cat" Mike Cortez.

In San Beda's opening game in the NCAA Season 99 Men's Basketball, Cortez tallied 16 points and 5 assists to win against Arellano University. Escueta, however, emphasized they can't be complacent.

(Video from by Romwel Anzures, ABS-CBN News)